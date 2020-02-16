Juno movie (2007) Ellen Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:42s - Published Juno movie (2007) Ellen Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner Juno movie trailer (2007) - Plot synopsis: Faced with an unplanned pregnancy, an offbeat young woman makes an unusual decision regarding her unborn child. Director: Jason Reitman Writer: Diablo Cody Stars: Ellen Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner Genre: Comedy, Drama 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this