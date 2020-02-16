K-19 The Widowmaker Movie (2002) Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:56s - Published K-19 The Widowmaker Movie (2002) Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard K-19 The Widowmaker Movie Trailer (2002) Plot synopsis: When Russia's first nuclear submarine malfunctions on its maiden voyage, the crew must race to save the ship and prevent a nuclear disaster. Director: Kathryn Bigelow Writers: Louis Nowra, Christopher Kyle Stars: Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard, Donald Sumpter, Christian Camargo, Michael Gladis, John Shrapnel Genre: Drama, History 0

