K-19 The Widowmaker Movie (2002) Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard

K-19 The Widowmaker Movie Trailer (2002) Plot synopsis: When Russia's first nuclear submarine malfunctions on its maiden voyage, the crew must race to save the ship and prevent a nuclear disaster.

Director: Kathryn Bigelow Writers: Louis Nowra, Christopher Kyle Stars: Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard, Donald Sumpter, Christian Camargo, Michael Gladis, John Shrapnel Genre: Drama, History
