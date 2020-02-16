Global  

Grant Shapps on HS2 and death of Caroline Flack

Grant Shapps on HS2 and death of Caroline Flack

Grant Shapps on HS2 and death of Caroline Flack

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on HS2 and the death of Caroline Flack.

Report by Khanomh.

Tweets about this

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @SkyNewsBreak: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that "the duty of care" should be considered after the de… 6 minutes ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Tory Minister says we should not jump to conclusions over the death of Caroline Flack Sky News' Sophy Ridge asked… https://t.co/Wy5utNURie 2 hours ago

iainp9

iain🇬🇧 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that "the duty of care" should be considered after… https://t.co/5fzibus6GZ 4 hours ago

SkyNewsBreak

Sky News Breaking Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that "the duty of care" should be considered after… https://t.co/TXik3c1j2R 4 hours ago

mtenewsuk

MTE News UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told MTE Sources that "the duty of care" should be considered after the dea… https://t.co/c9TerW934O 4 hours ago

