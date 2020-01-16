Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi Police on controversial Jamia clip

Delhi Police on controversial Jamia clip

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Delhi Police on controversial Jamia clipDelhi Police on controversial Jamia clip
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Videos of police action inside Jamia trigger row

Two months after violence at Delhi’s Jamia university during an anti-CAA protest, a video clip...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mohamma67101207

Mohammad Shakir RT @AsadRizviJourno: @Telegraph reports that “A doctor has confirmed the Delhi Police used a toxic chemical spray against protesters during… 18 minutes ago

ArchonAvalon

Archon RT @TimesofIslambad: Indian Police brutally thrashed the Students of Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia over controversial citizenship law protests… 11 hours ago

TimesofIslambad

Times of lsIamabad Indian Police brutally thrashed the Students of Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia over controversial citizenship law prote… https://t.co/jSyF6D2ykk 11 hours ago

Mohamma08493017

Mohammad Muneer RT @NabiyaKhan11: "A doctor has confirmed the Delhi Police used a toxic chemical spray against protesters during the latest clash over Indi… 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian students continue protests against citizenship law [Video]Indian students continue protests against citizenship law

Jamia Millia Islamia University is at the centre of demonstrations against controversial citizenship law recently passed by the Indian government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.