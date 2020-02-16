Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Storm Dennis "repairs" fence it blew down at UK home

Storm Dennis "repairs" fence it blew down at UK home

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Storm Dennis 'repairs' fence it blew down at UK home

Storm Dennis "repairs" fence it blew down at UK home

This is the amusing moment Storm Dennis "repaired" the fence it had earlier blown down.

The funny scene was captured at a home in Chineham in Hampshire in the UK on Saturday (February 1th).

"The wind magically put the fence panel back into position," said the filmer.

++CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN LOOPED++
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RFCMerthyr

Merthyr RFC 🏉 @mattydwyerno2 @NewportRFC @WernSports Take it easy on those fence repairs this week, storm Ciara and Dennis must h… https://t.co/PyvKMbYdl9 14 hours ago

asentance

Andrew Sentance We’ve already had a fence blown down by Storm Dennis. ⁦@annesentance⁩ is just off to buy some nails so we can make… https://t.co/Y1MGmtpJt0 23 hours ago

damienstjohn

Damien St John Storm Ciara cost me a***fortune in fence repairs. Luckily it's all fixed now. Storm Dennis arrives next day.… https://t.co/OaZFy8vdN7 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.