Liverpool to target De Bruyne? 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:23s - Published Liverpool to target De Bruyne? Kevin de Bruyne would be the first name on the Liverpool teamsheet and would enhance their credentials, debate the Sunday Supplement panel.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Watch rare footage of Trent Alexander-Arnold bossing it in midfield for Liverpool academy amid comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne Footage of Trent Alexander-Arnold dominating games in midfield whilst in the Liverpool academy has...

talkSPORT - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like