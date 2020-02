Chester Native Wins Slam Dunk Contest At NBA All-Star Weekend In Chicago 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published Chester Native Wins Slam Dunk Contest At NBA All-Star Weekend In Chicago Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. played for Archbishop John Carroll in high school. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chester Native Wins Slam Dunk Contest At NBA All-Star Weekend In Chicago PROFESSIONAL E SPORTSORGANIZATION TO REPRESENTPHILADELPHIA.MEANTIME, A MIAMI HEATBASKETBALL PLAYER WITH TIES TOOUR AREA WINS THE COVETED NBASLAM DUNK CONTEST IN CHICAGOTHIS WEEKEND.CHESTER NATIVE DEREK JONESJUNIOR BROUGHT OUT SOME FLASHYDUNKS TO BEAT ORLANDO MAGICAARON GORDON FOR THE TITLE.JOE, JUNIOR PLAYED FOR THEPHILADELPHIA CATHOLIC LEAGUEARCHBISHOP CARROLL AND DURINGTHE COMPETITION AT UNITEDCENTER LAST NIGHT TWO OVERTIMEPERIODS WERE REQUIRED TODETERMINE A WINNER.IT MEANS A LOT JUST, YOUKNOW, THE KIDS THAT SAY I'MTHEIR HE OWE OR THEY LOOK UPTO ME I'M A ROLE MODEL, THISIS FOR THEM.JUST LIKE THEY KNOW THAT WHEREEVER YOU ARE FROM, WHERE EVER





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Fans Recreate Iconic NBA Dunk Contest Dunks Bleacher Report went out to Times Square to see if fans could recreate three iconic NBA Dunk Contest dunks. The catch: they had to dunk on a mini hoop. Did these fans do Vince Carter, Dwight Howard,.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:19Published 2 days ago Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020 NBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Valentine's Day in the Windy City. Celebrities from comedians to former NBA stars will.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06Published 2 days ago