John Tucker Must Die Movie (2006) Jesse Metcalfe, Brittany Snow, Ashanti
John Tucker Must Die Movie Trailer (2006)- Plot synopsis: Three ex-girlfriends of a serial cheater set up their former lover to fall for the new girl in town so they can watch him get his heart broken.
Director: Betty Thomas
Writer: Jeff Lowell
Stars: Jesse Metcalfe, Brittany Snow, Ashanti , Sophia Bush, Arielle Kebbel, Penn Badgley,Jenny McCarthy, Fatso-Fasano, Kevin McNulty