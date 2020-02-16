Global  

CCTV captures Storm Dennis topple brick wall and take out lamppost in London

This the astonishing moment high winds from Storm Dennis knocked down a brick wall in South London this morning (February 16th).

CCTV footage shows the wall near Elephant and Castle suddenly fall just after 2 am local time and hit a lamppost.
