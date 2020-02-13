Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wuhan > China says coronavirus curbs starting to work

China says coronavirus curbs starting to work

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
China says coronavirus curbs starting to work

China says coronavirus curbs starting to work

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday as a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China says coronavirus curbs starting to work

China reported a fall in the number of new coronavirus cases on Sunday (February 16) with a health official suggesting that intensive efforts to stop the spread of the disease were beginning to work.

Meanwhile, the number of infected continues to rise on the Princess Diamond cruise ship.

Seventy more cases were reported on the vessel, which is quarantined off Japan's Yokohama.

That took the total number of cases, as of Sunday, to 355 of the roughly 3,700 passengers and crew on board.

Those testing positive are sent to hospital and no one from the ship has died of the virus.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo recommended that 400 U.S. citizens onboard should get off and take one of the evacuation flights it is arranging on Sunday - adding that everyone would be screened and no one who is infected or showing symptoms would be allowed on the chartered flights.

Hong Kong, Canada and South Korea also said they planned to evacuate their citizens from the ship.

The coronavirus has presented Beijing with the huge challenge of stamping out the epidemic whilst also preventing damage to the world's second largest economy.

But on Sunday, China's National Health Commission said a campaign to prevent and the control the disease was showing results.

It reported 2,009 new cases - down from 2,641 the previous day and said there were 142 new deaths, just one lower than reported on Saturday (February 15).

China has placed Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, where the outbreak is believed to have originated, under virtual lockdown.

Spokesman Mi Feng said medical support and preventative measures in Hubei had headed off more critical cases and that mild cases were being treated more quickly to prevent them from becoming critical.



Recent related news from verified sources

China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense...
Reuters - Published

China coronavirus adds to German automakers' woes

The virus threatens to halve February car sales in China, the largest market for Volkswagen, BMW and...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShanghaiBeat

ShanghaiBeat China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship - https://t.co/8RA5eNM371 #Shanghai #China #上海 2 seconds ago

BellerHealth

Health | Diet | Longevity Medical Analysis | China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on cruise ship… https://t.co/Fduep8Wo5u 4 minutes ago

alcinx

Alfia Cingari RT @ReutersTV: China says coronavirus curbs starting to work https://t.co/a6xAS6Bl9i https://t.co/4uJfl2haz2 13 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on cruise ship: The number of new coro… https://t.co/d27u72gfdp 14 minutes ago

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on cruise ship https://t.co/UitsvOGoiF 16 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV China says coronavirus curbs starting to work https://t.co/a6xAS6Bl9i https://t.co/4uJfl2haz2 17 minutes ago

ShalahYahawadah

Shada Irby RT @ReutersUS: China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on cruise ship https://t.co/NwRfqWULRC https://t.co/y0D7YnPqIN 18 minutes ago

kioman

kioman China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on cruise ship https://t.co/qBGlecXBFK 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Controversy over Chinese government response to coronavirus [Video]Controversy over Chinese government response to coronavirus

President Xi Jinping and other leaders knew about the seriousness of outbreak weeks before it was revealed to the public, speech indicates.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies [Video]Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies

Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.