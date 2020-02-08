Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra If I was in place of Asim Riaz, finale would be different Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra If I was in place of Asim Riaz, finale would be different Sidharth

Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 06:54s - Published < > Embed
Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra If I was in place of Asim Riaz, finale would be different Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra If I was in place of Asim Riaz, finale would be different Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra If I was in place of Asim Riaz, finale would be different Sidharth
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: TV news anchor, Rajat Sharma to grill Salman Khan along with contestants before the finale

A special segment of Aap Ki Adaalat will be held for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants as well as the host...
Bollywood Life - Published

Bigg Boss 13: 'They are shameless,' Asim Riaz fans slam the channel after he ends up on the second spot ⁠— read tweets

Bigg Boss 13: Fans slam the channel after Asim Riaz does not win the trophy. It is his arch rival...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

soumjaiswal

Soum Jaiswal RT @Spotboye: #ParasChhabra is proud of exiting the #BiggBoss13finale with Rs 10 lakh and says that he had a gut feeling of not making due… 12 minutes ago

TanyaSh46132556

Tanya Sharma RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra opens up about his breakup with ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri #AkankshaPuri #BiggBoss13 #M… 32 minutes ago

Biggbossfannnn

#Gamer RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13 Finale EXCLUSIVE: #ParasChhabra BASHES ex gf #Akanksh Puri for spilling personal secrets in media - https://t.c… 38 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra opens up about his breakup with ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri #AkankshaPuri… https://t.co/PDcRYvdjGR 39 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Bigg Boss 13: Here’s what Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, has to say about his Swayamvar… https://t.co/TMAbCzVDOe 49 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE #ParasChhabra is about to start working on a new show titled, #MujhseShaadiKaroge. Speaking of which, Paras' mother… https://t.co/nEMEgNktqo 56 minutes ago

NNShowbiz

NN Entertainment Here's what Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri said on their break up #BiggBoss13… https://t.co/kGK9MJGoja 1 hour ago

loveisinmyplate

Shivani Priyadarshini RT @pinkvilla: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra’s ex GF Akanksha Puri says ‘It was OVER for me when he disrespected me' https://t.co/… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on 'best friend' Sidharth, future with Arhaan [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on 'best friend' Sidharth, future with Arhaan

Rashami Desai commented on her experience in Bigg Boss Season 13.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:29Published

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on defeating Asim, ties with Shehnaaz [Video]Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on defeating Asim, ties with Shehnaaz

Actor Sidharth Shukla won the thirteenth edition of the reality television show, Bigg Boss.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.