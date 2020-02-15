Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Wales > Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas

Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas

Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas

Emergency services have evacuated residents in flood affected towns and villages in South Wales after Storm Dennis dropped a month's worth of rain in 48 hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends [Video]Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends

Storm Dennis is causing a second weekend of disruption with bad weather wreaking havoc across the UK. Southern parts of Scotland were under an amber warning for rain from midday to 8pm on Saturday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

London shoppers struggle with umbrellas during Storm Dennis wind and rain [Video]London shoppers struggle with umbrellas during Storm Dennis wind and rain

Strong winds and heavy rain caused difficulties for pedestrians in the London Bridge area of the capital on Saturday afternoon (February 15).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.