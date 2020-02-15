Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:18s - Published Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

Trump holds lavish fundraiser at Palm Beach billionaire's home The event raised $10 million for Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

