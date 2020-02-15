Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump holds lavish fundraiser at Palm Beach billionaire’s home

The event raised $10 million for Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.
Politico - Published

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump mixed reelection business with pleasure during a...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Downriver5

Downriver Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/IQJ55VlI8O 15 seconds ago

qanonnewz

AllSpecific RT @sniffydogs: Trump Expected to Raise $10 Million During Florida Stop | https://t.co/TnUXzqDsZc https://t.co/qx6iIXCrj3 via @Newsmax 4 minutes ago

JoeXpressauto

Joe Pryzlucki❌ - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @LucyTrumplican: Trump Expected to Raise $10 Million During Florida Stop https://t.co/QeZJOjiUju 7 minutes ago

sniffydogs

Beri Trump Expected to Raise $10 Million During Florida Stop | https://t.co/TnUXzqDsZc https://t.co/qx6iIXCrj3 via @Newsmax 9 minutes ago

paulmcclintock

Paul McClintock RT @PhilAmmann: .@RealDonaldTrump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/hdUrqQX1aU #FlaPol 11 minutes ago

paulmcclintock

Paul McClintock RT @PeterSchorschFL: .@RealDonaldTrump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/lU7D5NyTL9 #FlaPol https://t.co/4GQGv… 17 minutes ago

toad1940

Robert Pruitt RT @martyandchris: #SundayThoughts #SundayMorning Looks like Trump's #TaxScam for the wealthy has worked out nicely for him. Perhaps they… 19 minutes ago

Marvin515119758

Marvin5 RT @CR_US_Army: Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/aXxuVZvxPn 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump arrives in South Florida [Video]President Trump arrives in South Florida

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in South Florida on Friday. The couple departed Joint Base Andrews around 4:30 p.m. and at Palm Beach International Airport around 6:35 p.m.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published

Woman accused of prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa wants to withdraw appeal, plead guilty [Video]Woman accused of prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa wants to withdraw appeal, plead guilty

A Chinese woman found guilty earlier this week of resisting arrest without violence for a December security incident at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach was sentenced to six..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.