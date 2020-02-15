Global  

My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter.

Love Island presenter Flack was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London after taking her own life.

Burton, who was not allowed to have any contact with his girlfriend since late last year due to her bail conditions over charges of an alleged assault on him, said that he would now be her “voice” and would “get all the answers”, in an emotional tribute on Instagram.
