Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Storm Dennis: Tenbury Wells residents rescued by boat

Storm Dennis: Tenbury Wells residents rescued by boat

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Storm Dennis: Tenbury Wells residents rescued by boat

Storm Dennis: Tenbury Wells residents rescued by boat

Residents in Tenbury Wells had to be rescued by boat after Storm Dennis caused severe flooding.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fuzy_sk

- RT @SkyNews: Residents in Tenbury Wells had to be rescued by boat after Storm Dennis caused severe flooding. Read the latest on #StormDenn… 22 minutes ago

JDignum

WrathofJan RT @oliscarff: Another week, another devastating flood. Flood waters affect the towns of: Bewdley, Lindridge and Tenbury Wells, as the Riv… 59 minutes ago

oliscarff

Oli Scarff Another week, another devastating flood. Flood waters affect the towns of: Bewdley, Lindridge and Tenbury Wells, a… https://t.co/hyqHWr9awm 1 hour ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local RT @malvernlocal: STORM DENNIS: Ambulance service prepare for evacuations in Tenbury Wells https://t.co/Ib5JziMr9B 2 hours ago

neillwoodward

Neill Woodward RT @SophiieMw: Storm Dennis: Tenbury Wells residents are rescued by boat https://t.co/3JGVO4Vn8j 4 hours ago

ShrewsburyChron

Shrewsbury Chronicle RT @ShropshireStar: Latest #StormDennis news as a major incident is declared in Shropshire due to the continued rising river levels. There… 4 hours ago

sas_freeman

Sas Freeman RT @worcesternews: STORM DENNIS: Ambulance service prepare for evacuations in Tenbury Wells https://t.co/sDDrZu4LQp https://t.co/DVSFSjThCv 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.