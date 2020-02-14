Is football doing enough to tackle mental health issues? 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:37s - Published Is football doing enough to tackle mental health issues? The Super Sunday panel Chris Hughton, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp discuss the Heads Up campaign and the difficulties of speaking up about mental health issues within a footballing environment.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Why Sharni Layton's outbreak of joy was so infectious Sharni Layton has her groove back after leaving netball due to mental health issues, and football has...

The Age - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Foxes Pride 🦊🏳️‍🌈 RT @jonboy79: ... and the fight against homophobia in football continues. @prideinfootball’s @Rob_Nodge wants the @FA to do more to tackle… 2 hours ago Jon Holmes ... and the fight against homophobia in football continues. @prideinfootball’s @Rob_Nodge wants the @FA to do more… https://t.co/SkRmiqrcVq 2 hours ago Mental Perspective Super Sunday panel Chris Hughton, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp discuss the Heads Up campaign and the difficult… https://t.co/zSiIRJ44Th 3 days ago fuck_u_racism/복숭앵무♡ RT @GoodKidManCity: Dele Alli says Kick it Out campaign is NOT doing enough to tackle racism in football – The Sun https://t.co/TTaEuKQuib 1 week ago Les Owens Dele Alli says Kick it Out campaign is NOT doing enough to tackle racism in football – The Sun https://t.co/TTaEuKQuib 1 week ago