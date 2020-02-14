Global  

Is football doing enough to tackle mental health issues?

Is football doing enough to tackle mental health issues?

Is football doing enough to tackle mental health issues?

The Super Sunday panel Chris Hughton, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp discuss the Heads Up campaign and the difficulties of speaking up about mental health issues within a footballing environment.
Why Sharni Layton's outbreak of joy was so infectious

Sharni Layton has her groove back after leaving netball due to mental health issues, and football has...
The Age - Published


