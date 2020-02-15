Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment.

Adam Reed reports
0
The British media is facing calls for a inquiry into the portrayal of public figures after the television personality and recent host of 'Love Island' Caroline Flack was found dead at her home on Saturday (February 15).

Leading UK tabloids are under fire for their negative coverage of Flack in recent months, and The Sun newspaper has taken down at least one article about the 40-year-old celebrity.

It had posted a news piece as recently as Friday about a Valentine's Day card mocking the presenter, but that article is no longer available on its website.

By Sunday afternoon, a petition calling for a government inquiry into the quote "maltreatment of those in the public eye" had reached more than 150,000 signatures.

It also cited the media treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Flack had been set to face trial in just over two weeks, months after she was arrested and charged with assault following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

She had denied all allegations.



