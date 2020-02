Video: Milder end to Presidents' Day weekend now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:15s - Published Video: Milder end to Presidents' Day weekend After a cold Saturday, high temperatures are set to reach the 40s on Sunday and Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Milder end to Presidents' Day weekend WRITE THROUGH.HIGH-PRESSURE IS IN A POSITIONTHAT ALLOWS FOR THE WIND TO TAKEHOLD.WE WILL CONTINUE TO STAY WARM.TO THE NORTHWEST, IT IS NOTDOING MUCH.IN -- IT IS APPROACHING TONIGHT.WITH THAT PASSING THROUGH, ASHIFT IN THE WIND DIRECTION.WILL ALSO SEE TEMPERATURES FALLA NEW DEGREES HEADING INTOTOMORROW.MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES THISAFTERNOON.BOSTON TOPPING OUT IN THEMID-40’S.WE WILL SEE 39 AT THE AIRPORTREADING WHICH IS ELEVATED.NEW HAMPSHIRE TOPPING OUT AT 42.TONIGHT’S FORECAST NOT AS COLD.PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES.THAT LEAD US INTO A MILD NOT ASWARM OF A FORECAST TODAY BUTTOPPING OUT IN THE LOW 40’S ANDUPPER 30’S.THAT IS WELL ABOVE AVERAGE.WE ARE MAKING OUR WAY INTO THE30’S AND 40’S.AND OUT SKIING, A GREATOPPORTUNITY.COOLER, IN THE 20’S AND STAYINGDRY WOULD JUST A BIT OF ABREEZE.LATE IN THE MORNING TUESDAY ISWHAT THE MODELS ARE TRENDINGTOWARDS AS THE ONSET TIME.THERE IS STILL SOME DIFFERENCEWITH THE EXACT TIMING.GETTING YOU INTO THE AFTERNOON,YOU WILL SEE THE RAIN-SNOW MIXRETREATING NORTHWARD AND TRAPPEDIN PLACE UNTIL LATER IN THEEVENING.AS WE MOVE THROUGHOUT TUESDAY, IDO EXPECT THAT SOME AREAS SHOULDGET A COATING WHILE MOST AREASSO





