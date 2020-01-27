Global  

Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack

The presenter said that Love Island "wasn't the problem" for Caroline and blamed clickbait media and online abuse.
Laura Whitmore breaks down over Caroline Flack's death and defends Love Island

Laura Whitmore, who took over from Caroline as Love Island host in 2020, defended the show and said...
Presenter Laura Whitmore pays tribute to friend Caroline Flack

Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to Caroline Flack, describing her as a person who "loved to love".
