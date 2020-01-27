Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:03s - Published Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack The presenter said that Love Island "wasn't the problem" for Caroline and blamed clickbait media and online abuse.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴ. RT @bbc5live: Laura Whitmore pays emotional tribute to friend #CarolineFlack Read more tributes here: https://t.co/mgnB5FK3sl Listen to th… 1 second ago Jamie Smirk RT @BBCNews: "I'm going to talk about her and give her the respect that she deserves and that she didn't always get" Laura Whitmore pays a… 5 seconds ago