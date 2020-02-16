Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones

Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones

Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones

The Israeli military on Sunday stopped an attempted honey trap they say was set up by Hamas militants who pretended to be young, attractive women on social media to get its soldiers to download malware into their cell phones.

Veuer's Johana Restrepo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Israeli army says Hamas militants 'catfished' soldiers with photo-sharing app to hack phones

Israeli army says Hamas militants 'catfished' soldiers with photo-sharing app to hack phonesHamas militants, posing as attractive young women, have infected the mobile phones of dozens of...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jrhagan357

Randy Hagan RT @nbcbayarea: The Israeli military says it it has thwarted an attempt by the Hamas militant group to hack soldiers’ phones by posing as y… 2 hours ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area The Israeli military says it it has thwarted an attempt by the Hamas militant group to hack soldiers’ phones by pos… https://t.co/wSGN0NzJFt 2 hours ago

SpymasterI

Spymaster.info Israeli army says Hamas hacks into soldiers smartphones https://t.co/DBSbl9u1ds https://t.co/3SROFyloLA 6 hours ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Israeli army says Hamas hackers tried to ‘seduce’ soldiers https://t.co/Qn9xwuZX2n 7 hours ago

hermosovaccio

Democritus Junior Ⓥ Sounds like Mossad have been rumbled and are doing their usual cover up Israeli army says Hamas militants 'catfishe… https://t.co/gZ7CURM70X 7 hours ago

RealMikeNapa

Mike Napa, PhD ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Israeli Army Says Hamas Hackers Tried to ‘Seduce’ Soldiers - Bloomberg https://t.co/NYYu6uRebI 9 hours ago

ChristaHoelter2

Christa Hoelters RT @USATODAY: The Israeli military says it thwarted an attempt by the Hamas militant group to hack soldiers’ phones by posing as young, att… 9 hours ago

Skinny_El3phant

FM RT @LinahAlsaafin: Israeli army says Hamas militants 'catfished' soldiers with photo-sharing app to hack phones https://t.co/qQUHllCGQz 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.