Over 1,000 Former DOJ Officials Call On Barr To Resign Over Roger Stone Case

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:01s
Over 1,000 Former DOJ Officials Call On Barr To Resign Over Roger Stone CaseFormer DOJ officials call on William Barr to resign.
Trump praises Barr for intervening in Roger Stone case

Four federal prosecutors resigned from the Roger Stone case after Justice Department officials under...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comAl JazeeraMediaite


Former justice officials demand US attorney-general resigns

More than 1,100 ex-DoJ lawyers condemn William Barr’s intervention in Roger Stone case
FT.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCBS News



FranklinLamber9

Franklin Lamberty RT @eliehonig: I’m proud to be one of over 1,100 former DOJ officials to join this call for Barr to resign as Attorney General. Enough is e… 2 seconds ago

krfcarter

Kate RT @MSNBC: Over 1,100 former Justice Dept. officials call for AG Barr to resign, condemning his "interference in the fair administration of… 25 seconds ago

Llarah2

"Nevertheless she persisted" 🌊🏳️‍🌈 🇮🇸🇺🇸🇨🇦 RT @soundnado: More than 1,000 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over h… 1 minute ago

barbcast60

Barbara Castellano RT @TheDemCoalition: More than 1,100 former DOJ officials have called on Barr to resign over Stone case: "Those actions, and the damage t… 1 minute ago

Jacquelnhal

Proud Democrat RT @WesSmith123: 1,100 former Federal Prosecutors & DOJ officials call for #BillBarr to resign over blatant corruption in the Stone case.… 2 minutes ago


Tumultuous week at Justice Department [Video]Tumultuous week at Justice Department

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:28Published

Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases [Video]Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:23Published

