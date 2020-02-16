Global  

Man died after being pulled from river during Storm Dennis

A man has died after being pulled from a river as Storm Dennis brought high winds and heavy rain to much of the country.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that a man in his 60s was seen entering the River Tawe near Gorsedd Park in Ystradgynlais area, in south Wales, at about 10am on Sunday morning.
