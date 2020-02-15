Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Surfers near Brighton on England's south coast catch some huge waves during Storm Dennis

Surfers near Brighton on England's south coast catch some huge waves during Storm Dennis

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Surfers near Brighton on England's south coast catch some huge waves during Storm Dennis

Surfers near Brighton on England's south coast catch some huge waves during Storm Dennis

Strong winds couldn't stop these surfers from catching a wave in Southwick, near Brighton, on England's south coast on Sunday (February 16).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thrill-seekers risk lives to dodge huge waves from Storm Dennis on UK beach [Video]Thrill-seekers risk lives to dodge huge waves from Storm Dennis on UK beach

Thrill-seekers risked their lives by standing on a Dorset beach as huge waves from Storm Dennis rolled in on Saturday (February 15th). This clip, which was filmed on Hive Beach in Burton Bradstock,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:04Published

Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven [Video]Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven

Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.