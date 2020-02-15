Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment.

Adam Reed reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack's boyfriend heartbroken by her death

The boyfriend of Caroline Flack, the British TV host for the controversial reality show 'Love...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Caroline Flack tributes pour in after former Love Island host's tragic death

Caroline Flack tributes pour in after former Love Island host's tragic deathCelebs and reality stars have taken to social media to honour the 40-year-old following the...
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack’s death https://t.co/7l7n2HLYmE 2 hours ago

Gander_News_a2

World News & International Relations Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death https://t.co/v8upkIVGeb via @circleboom 2 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death: https://t.co/0dSnUYk4fp #CancelLoveIsland 3 hours ago

Amaddheus

Your face is a flower Stefani Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death https://t.co/XnYgJoqVhQ… https://t.co/MUDFW7xvyK 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack [Video]Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack

The presenter said that Love Island "wasn't the problem" for Caroline and blamed clickbait media and online abuse.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:03Published

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death [Video]Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.