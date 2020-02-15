Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bruce: We switched off

Bruce: We switched off

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Bruce: We switched off

Bruce: We switched off

Steve Bruce shares his disappointed with Newcastle's performance as they let in four goals to Arsenal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Steve Bruce: Newcastle manager wants 'international friendlies or a cup competition' scrapped

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce believes international friendlies or a cup competition should be...
BBC News - Published

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United: 'We didn't see that coming' - Steve Bruce on 'harsh' Arsenal defeat

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce says he 'didn't see that coming' during their 'harsh' 4-0...
BBC Sport - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iKamalSilva

Kamal Silva RT @lee_ryder: Steve Bruce: "The disappointing thing is the goals we gave away are not like us. They were too easy. For an hour we were whe… 1 hour ago

lee_ryder

Lee Ryder Steve Bruce: "The disappointing thing is the goals we gave away are not like us. They were too easy. For an hour we… https://t.co/zsrOIVQQHz 1 hour ago

GlenHobbs1974

Glen Paul Hobbs @NUFC Have switched the game off cant take anymore of Bruce's tactics no acceptable 2 hours ago

FadingVampire

Bruce Fade @EtherealKitsu Well thanks to you and @SexySwanSong I'm feeling a bit darker for Bruce. Which is why I switched his… https://t.co/qKRazUb8rO 19 hours ago

gypsycatts

gypsy catts ⭐⭐⭐ RT @QanonVideo: Bruce Ray Riggs explains how Americans were deceived out of their constitutional standing in law which was switched to a co… 20 hours ago

QanonVideo

Qanon.video Bruce Ray Riggs explains how Americans were deceived out of their constitutional standing in law which was switched… https://t.co/oYtH7xw1Gz 20 hours ago

sergiorossell

Sergio Augusto @BrooklynBatman_ I would've loved if he switched to his normal voice in TDKR when he reveals himself as Bruce to Jim. 21 hours ago

_NoPitStops

🌬Me 🙃 @shatta_ute She made a point about changing genders isn’t going to help . Take Bruce Jenner for a example , he swit… https://t.co/ZE3AGOy6n2 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lenny Movie (1974) Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner [Video]Lenny Movie (1974) Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner

Lenny Movie Trailer HD (1974) - Plot synopsis: The story of acerbic 1960s comic Lenny Bruce, whose groundbreaking, no-holds-barred style and social commentary was often deemed by the Establishment as..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:20Published

Sheriff in Oklahoma Names Logan County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County [Video]Sheriff in Oklahoma Names Logan County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

The Logan County sheriff made a controversial announcement, naming the county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.