Houthis accuse Saudi-coalition of killing civilians

Yemen&apos;s Houthi movement says retaliatory airstrikes, after the shooting down of a Saudi-led coalition warplane on Friday, have killed civilians including children.

David Doyle reports.
Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory...
Reuters - Published


