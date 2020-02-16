Buttigieg to Limbaugh: No 'lectures on family values' from the likes of you, thanks 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published Buttigieg to Limbaugh: No 'lectures on family values' from the likes of you, thanks Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this