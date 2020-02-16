Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 'Queen of Katwe' star, dead at 15: reports

Star of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died at the age of 15.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizHinduE! Online


Disney's Queen of Katwe actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15

Disney's Queen of Katwe actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15Nikita, who played the role of Gloria in the hit film, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •HinduBBC NewsAl JazeeraallAfrica.comE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeyDollaSign

Spice Lowery RT @BBCAfrica: Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 https://t.co/QHrlArGDEe 6 seconds ago

drfitrx

Ashley RT @kasujja: Heartbreaking! Sending love and prayers to her family and her friends. Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa die… 26 seconds ago

hasnaabee

Hasnabee ⁷ RT @THR: David Oyelowo paid tribute to the young star: "We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in… 27 seconds ago

This_is_RichSon

Rich Son RT @EW: David Oyelowo remembers late 'Queen of Katwe' co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa: 'She was a ball of light' https://t.co/i5WXWtrQiP 28 seconds ago

kilisarthur

Arthur RT @TheDisInsider: Nikita Pearl Waligwa star of Disney’s ‘Oueen of Katwe’ has sadly passed away at the age of 15 from a brain tumor. Our t… 30 seconds ago

wrestling4lifex

Nikki ✨ RT @THR: The young actress, who starred in the 2016 Walt Disney film 'Queen of Katwe,' had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 https:… 50 seconds ago

Kay_Tatyana

Discordia 🍎 RT @enews: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who starred in Disney Channel's Queen of Katwe, has died at the age of 15 due to a brain tumor. 💔 https://… 50 seconds ago

RealStacyTaylor

Stacy Taylor It was a good movie. Such sad news of a talented girl. RIP ❤️ Disney's 'Queen of Katwe' star Nikita Pearl Waligwa… https://t.co/BxEyg7KL2T 55 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.