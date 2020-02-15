Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Items inside home left floating in muddy water in Welsh village during Storm Dennis

Items inside home left floating in muddy water in Welsh village during Storm Dennis

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Items inside home left floating in muddy water in Welsh village during Storm Dennis

Items inside home left floating in muddy water in Welsh village during Storm Dennis

A resident in Aberdulais village in Neath Port Talbot, Wales films the flood damage inside her home from Storm Dennis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Items inside home left floating in muddy water in Welsh village during Storm Dennis

A resident in Aberdulais village in Neath Port Talbot, Wales films the flood damage inside her home from Storm Dennis.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dramatic footage shows Welsh river bursting banks after Storm Dennis rain [Video]Dramatic footage shows Welsh river bursting banks after Storm Dennis rain

The River Taff in South Wales burst its banks today (February 16th) inundating streets in the village of Treforest, near Pontypridd. Footage filmed at around 6 am local time showed the river..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published

Storm Dennis: Residents in Yorkshire build ‘AquaDam’ [Video]Storm Dennis: Residents in Yorkshire build ‘AquaDam’

A water-filled AqauDam is being built this weekend by residents in a North Yorkshire village in a bid to prevent flooding. Residents in Kirkby Wharfe, Tadcaster, have purchased a £25,000 AquaDam and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.