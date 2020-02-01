Being the Boss: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Global  

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 08:52s - Published < > Embed
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær reflects on his first memories of taking over at Old Trafford, his managerial inspirations and which of the current players at United would make a good manager.
Manchester United 3-0 Watford: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with 'really good' week

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side for "two wins and two clean sheets"...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.comShootDaily Star


Solskjaer excited after seeing Fernandes excel with game-winning trait

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his excitement at seeing Bruno Fernandes progress...
Team Talk - Published


Tweets about this

mr_zadfix

MR ZADO WINNING ARENA ⚽ ⚽ RT @SkySportsPL: 🗣 “I didn’t know Gary Neville’s (venture into management) would last so short…but there we go!” Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar… 4 days ago

revello_vincent

Vincent Revello RT @SkySportsPL: 🗣 "You need time, Rome wasn't built in a day, but we'd like to speed it up." Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks exc… 5 days ago

Footballorgin

FOOTBALLORGIN Ole Gunnar Solskjaer describes himself as a manager in THREE words | Being The Boss 6 days ago


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Being the boss [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Being the boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what it's like to be manager of Manchester United. He also assesses the managerial credentials of some of his former team mates.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:09Published

Solskjaer blames dull draw with Wolves on lack of energy [Video]Solskjaer blames dull draw with Wolves on lack of energy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed a lack of energy after Manchester United played out a dull goalless draw with Wolves.The United boss praised the attitude and effort of his players in Saturday’s Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

