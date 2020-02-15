Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment British television presenter Caroline Flack passed away on Saturday at the age of 40. A family lawyer said the “Love Island” host killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lorraine Amy 💖 RT @itvnews: Following the death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack, ITV has said the show will not air on Sunday night https://t.c… 1 minute ago Charlie Reynolds RT @Variety: ITV Pulls ‘Love Island’ For Second Night After Former Host Caroline Flack’s Death https://t.co/lhtnFAXi1u 4 minutes ago sabrina🦋 RT @TheCut: Following Caroline Flack's death, a petition asking that the British government investigate the tabloid media's "maltreatment o… 4 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Caroline Flack: TV presenter dies at 40: The former Love Island host was found dead in her London flat, her family confirm. htt… 5 minutes ago Faye Hills🐝 "Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has died" So heartbreaking 💔 https://t.co/UFnlcegaUH 5 minutes ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/vBm4NJs9Ua Caroline Flack will be deeply missed by her Love Island family. Out of respect to the form… https://t.co/CVOrKNv2g2 11 minutes ago T★A★G RT @HuffPostUK: ITV pulls Love Island episode after death of former host Caroline Flack https://t.co/4RKWzBrbb5 17 minutes ago