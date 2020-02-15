Global  

Man dies after falling in river

Man dies after falling in river

Man dies after falling in river

A man has died after falling into the River Tawe in South Wales as three major incidents have been declared.
Man's body found in river at Trebanos after he fell in and was washed away during Storm Dennis

Man's body found in river at Trebanos after he fell in and was washed away during Storm DennisThe man fell into the River Tawe at Ystradgynlais at around 10am on Sunday morning as Storm Dennis...
Wales Online


Storm Dennis: Man dies after falling in river in Wales, police say

Situation in south of country said to be 'life-threatening' amid widespread flooding and severe...
Independent



Recent related videos from verified sources

Man died after being pulled from river during Storm Dennis [Video]Man died after being pulled from river during Storm Dennis

A man has died after being pulled from a river as Storm Dennis brought high winds and heavy rain to much of the country. Dyfed-Powys Police said that a man in his 60s was seen entering the River Tawe..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Crews gather to pull car from Cuyahoga River [Video]Crews gather to pull car from Cuyahoga River

A man who was in a car that crashed into the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland Friday night made it out of the vehicle, according to Cleveland police.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5

