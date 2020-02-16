'It feels like we have been forgotten' now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:54s - Published 'It feels like we have been forgotten' A British passenger aboard the Diamond Princess in has begged the British government to help the 80 Brits onboard to get back home 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pavlo Escobar Official 🎱 @thedriverlegend Oh no! 🤣🤣🤣😂😂, i have always been a fan of long format tournaments as it feels like a proper match then. 1 minute ago 🦈neyan🦈@UKIYO ZINE okay but so far it feels like the recent chapters have been focused on specific characters and kinda introducing th… https://t.co/nUWNKzKsFR 2 minutes ago lynn mitchell.🕯🎩 RT @Domvilla999: For the longest time it feels like I have been trying to make sense of life, but now I see there is no sense to be made. T… 2 minutes ago Oliver They should have used Murray's cybermen theme (one of his best ever) when the lone cyberman appears. For a monster… https://t.co/vPWZ0rH6KO 6 minutes ago (((Scott Archer Patient 0))) RT @RoisCavanagh: Just wanted to say how incredible Calderdale Council staff have been this week in Mytholmroyd flood hub. It feels like th… 8 minutes ago Danger Drop As bookmarks come... it's about as good as they get init? Tatty as owt, which usually bugs me, I like to keep mi st… https://t.co/BxrAwGM375 9 minutes ago mama.🧡 RT @imdatfeminist: u wanna know how stupid it feels to find out that u have been KILLING yourself trying to get someone to like u, want u,… 10 minutes ago 阿呆巻 (-∀-) Gaoler are so cool ! ! It kind of feels like what Tundra should have been... Maybe if Plaguemom gets a new species I will try it again. 11 minutes ago