Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss

3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss

3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss

Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day outside a restaurant owned by singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

3 People Shot at Georgia Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss


TIME - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.com


3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant just...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MsRock4Ever

Joyce Jeffries RT @TIME: 3 people shot at Georgia restaurant owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss https://t.co/WUR22qfcGS 1 hour ago

StoneAlex4U

StoneAlex 3 People Shot at Georgia Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss https://t.co/8pZrwVOMLH 2 hours ago

eztango

ニュースDE英単語 https://t.co/9lvrOiBKak (LV.6) 3 People Shot at Georgia Restaurant Owned by Kandi Burruss | Time https://t.co/O3GoPR5f8Y 3 hours ago

Alwayson_point

R.I.P Rash RT @BabyboyPodcast: Damn Gina!! 3 people shot at Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point https://t.co/CzkFxnHGWw https://t.co/E36Na8Rt8n 3 hours ago

abnalye79675481

abnalyemen RT @anayemeni_net: 3 People Shot at Georgia Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss https://t.co/U0U1UYxMp9 4 hours ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts 3 People Shot at Georgia Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss https://t.co/f4y7iywO8i 4 hours ago

TIME

TIME 3 people shot at Georgia restaurant owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss https://t.co/WUR22qfcGS 4 hours ago

cahulaan

Patrick 3 People Shot at Georgia Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss: All three shooting vict… https://t.co/cQUqiKsRjA 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shooting at 'Real Housewives' Kandi's Eatery On Valentine's Day [Video]Shooting at 'Real Housewives' Kandi's Eatery On Valentine's Day

Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine's Day.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Kandi on the state of Porsha's and Kenya's Relationships [Video]Kandi on the state of Porsha's and Kenya's Relationships

Kandi on the state of Porsha's and Kenya's Relationships

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.