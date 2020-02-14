Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Over 1,100 Justice Department Alumni Call For A.G. Bill Barr To Resign

Over 1,100 Justice Department Alumni Call For A.G. Bill Barr To Resign

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Over 1,100 Justice Department Alumni Call For A.G. Bill Barr To ResignThe letter comes after Barr intervened in Roger Stone&apos;s case last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Justice Department Alumni Call For Barr To Step Down

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Julie Zebrak, who spent nearly two decades working for the Department...
NPR - Published

US attorney general Bill Barr blasts Trump for making job 'impossible'

"I have a problem with some of the tweets," US attorney general Bill Barr said in an interview,...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

carlyinNJ

Carly Says RT @rgoodlaw: Overwhelming majority of these 1,100+ former Justice Department lawyers—calling on Barr to resign and for DOJ lawyers to repo… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. [Video]Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Tumultuous week at Justice Department [Video]Tumultuous week at Justice Department

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.