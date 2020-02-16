Jeffree Star Spends Valentine's Day With Trishs Paytas

Global  

Jeffrey Star may not have a significant other but he did not spend this Valentine’s Day alone.

According to Business Insider, Star spent it with YouTuber Trisha Paytas in Las Vegas.

Star recently announced his breakup with his boyfriend of five years, Nathan Schwandt.

For Valentine’s Day he took a private jet with some friends to Vegas and then rode a hot pink Hummer limo While initially showing off a Gucci tracksuit, he later changed into a Dior jumpsuit.
