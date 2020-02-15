Zelensky Wants People To Stop Thinking Ukraine Is A Corrupt Country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine is corrupt.

Zelensky said he’s ready for another phone call with Trump and open to visiting the White House.

The Ukrainian president said they fight corruption every day and hopes people stop calling the country corrupt.

According to CNN, Zelensky’s phone call with Trump was at the center of an impeachment trial.