Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top

Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top

Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top

Liverpool went 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League after grinding out a result against Norwich, while Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 as the Gunners hope to snatch a European place.
