Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top Liverpool went 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League after grinding out a result against Norwich, while Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 as the Gunners hope to snatch a European place.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans Tom Werner has told Liverpool FC fans to savour the club’s “dream” season as they close in on...

The Sport Review - Published 1 week ago



‘Frightening’: Pundit explains why he’s tipping Liverpool FC to go unbeaten Robbie Savage is tipping Liverpool FC to remain unbeaten and set a new record points tally on their...

The Sport Review - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like