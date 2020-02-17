In-Home Arcade Will Leave You Speechless!

You won’t believe Yesterdays - the in-home “arcade of memories” put together by Barry Evans in Dayton, Texas!

What looks like a mall arcade is actually an extension of his home and includes tens-of-thousands of pieces of video game memorabilia.

The collection, which includes signs, posters, figurines, video game machines and more, started in 1991 with a Dragon’s Lair machine and a small Sonic The Hedgehog bubble gum dispenser.

So how did Barry collect all of these items?

And how did his wife play such an important role in the creation of this room?

