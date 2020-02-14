Global  

Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Black and Mobile is a new meal delivery option with a community-driven purpose.

The venture is the first black-owned food delivery service in Philly, exclusively highlighting and delivering meals from black-owned businesses.

Their slogan is ‘Cultured Delivered’ and their mission is to cast a light on the Black-Owned businesses in Philadelphia.
Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

