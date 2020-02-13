Global  

Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

This All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

NBA All-Star Game MVP award named for Kobe

The NBA has named the All-Star Game MVP award for the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comUSATODAY.com


Jennifer Hudson to do a Kobe Bryant tribute at All-Star Game

CHICAGO (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is coming to the All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsE! OnlineNews24AceShowbiz



granstian

­c @chalesmichavo yeah i know they are honoring kobe bryant at the all star game right now it is making me cry 5 minutes ago

HPbasketball

Hardwood Paroxysm My All-Star Weekend thoughts, including the difficulty of honoring Kobe throughout, why the weekend somehow makes t… https://t.co/q3DBSLyT8U 43 minutes ago

KSLunrivaled

KSL Unrivaled RT @kslsports: The @NBA is doing a great job of honoring David Stern as well as Kobe Bryant and the 8 other lives lost in the helicopter cr… 1 hour ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 When the game was in Los Angeles two years ago, the NBA wanted to honor Kobe Bryant, but he declined. His reason: h… https://t.co/fFdzQPvqJk 1 hour ago

kpowell720

Kevin Powell RT @WGNNews: The first Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be handed out tonight, one of many tributes made to the NBA legend during All-Star weeken… 1 hour ago

mlau55

New York or Nowhere NBA all star weekend has done a great job so far honoring Kobe Bryant and David Stern 2 hours ago

murf_dirt

Leon Murphy RT @newsone: The NBA will be honoring Kobe Bryant during the annual All-Star Game tonight. The league has also renamed the MVP award after… 2 hours ago

sanctuary7_

Harfdzaaryn7 RT @HYPEBEAST: Honoring the Mamba's All-Star achievements. https://t.co/tYJaLqtkvD 2 hours ago


NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant [Video]NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

The NBA-All Star Game MVP Award has been permanently renamed for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published

NBA All-Star Game MVP Award permanently named for Kobe [Video]NBA All-Star Game MVP Award permanently named for Kobe

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the All-Star Game MVP award permanently named for Kobe

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published

