Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:07s - Published Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center No Bulls are playing this year, but there's no shortage of stars from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alexis McAdams ABC-7 Everybody is gearing up for the NBA All Star Game 🏀 https://t.co/9ks51ezJAc 6 hours ago Inquestorm @ericsapp This is a good approach. The one exception I've seen is Star Trek Online, because... JFC the balance ther… https://t.co/OTZxd1bb5C 1 week ago