Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign

Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign

Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign

More than 1,100 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
