Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another

Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another

Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another

Americans Cheryl and Paul Molesky decided to trade one coronavirus quarantine for another.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another

AND FACE MORE CHARGES.



Recent related news from verified sources

Americans in Japan to trade one quarantine for another

TOKYO (AP) — Americans Cheryl and Paul Molesky are trading one coronavirus quarantine for another....
Seattle Times - Published

Americans Recount Experience Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan

John and Carol Montgomery plan to be among the Americans evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan,...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreenbrierTaxi

Greenbrier Taxi & Airport Transportation Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another #Airport✈ https://t.co/r5E0PfppBi 1 minute ago

HectorHern7

Hector Hernandez RT @wsvn: A group of Americans cut short a 14-day quarantine on the Diamond Princess ship in Japan -- but they will have to spend another q… 12 minutes ago

Jossfjh

Josseline Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another (from @AP) https://t.co/AgreoaHAc2 20 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another https://t.co/C0HmAhbluS 29 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another - Feb 16 @ 7:39 PM ET https://t.co/XrjJCH40nj 34 minutes ago

ABC10

ABC10 Americans who left cruise in Japan trade one quarantine for another https://t.co/2x2pV4ZLre 34 minutes ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News “We are glad to be going home,” Cheryl Molesky told NHK TV in Japan. “It’s just a little bit disappointing that we’… https://t.co/feDDwlukMI 44 minutes ago

FOX59

FOX59 News Americans leave cruise to trade one coronavirus quarantine for another https://t.co/iaF2ibsV3I 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.