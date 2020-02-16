Global  

Scott delighted with Riviera win

Adam Scott reflects on registering a first PGA Tour victory since 2016 with a two-shot win at the Genesis Invitational.
Adam Scott rides clutch putts to capture 2-shot victory at Genesis Invitational

Adam Scott has another victory at Riviera, and this time it counts. His victory comes 15 years after...
Adam Scott wins PGA event by two strokes, and this time it is official

Fifteen years ago Adam Scott's win at Riviera was deemed unofficial. Not this time.
