Elton John cuts concert short due to illness

Elton John was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

The singer, who is continuing his multi-year farewell tour, lost his voice mid-way through his set at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday.

Crowds cheered as he appeared to weep while leaned on his piano shaking his head before leaving the stage, a video posted on a social media website showed.

Despite its ominous name, walking pneumonia is a relatively mild form of the illness that is generally caused by a lung infection caused by bacteria or viruses that is similar to a serious cold -- but would certainly make a two-hour concert difficult.

According to media reports, John was checked by a medic midway through the show and performed multiple songs, including "Candle in the Wind" and "All the Girls Love Alice," but had to give up the ghost as his voice abandoned him during his 1972 hit "Daniel."