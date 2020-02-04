Trump ramps up re-election effort at Daytona 500

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
U.S. President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Daytona 500 racetrack in Florida on Sunday (February 16), ramping up his re-election efforts in the swing state of Florida.
President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday (February 16) in the presidential limousine known as "The Beast," drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR'S most prestigious race.

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial, Trump served as the grand marshal at the annual National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event, which takes place in the electoral swing state of Florida.

Previous presidents who attended NASCAR events at the speedway include Ronald Reagan, George H.W.

Bush and George W.

Bush.

Florida is one of a handful of U.S. states that swing between Democrats and Republicans in presidential elections.

Trump won the state, where he has golf courses and a home that is now considered his primary residence, in his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.



