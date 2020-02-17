The Secret Life of Pets 2 Movie Clip - Max Goes to the Vet

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Movie Clip - Max Goes to the Vet Katie (Ellie Kemper) tricks Max (Patton Oswalt) into going to the vet.

Plot synopsis: Explore the emotional lives of pets and the deep bond between them and the families that love them as Max, Gidget, Snowball and the rest of the gang take on new adventures and push themselves to find the courage to become their own heroes.