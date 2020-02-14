Global  

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/16/2020
Sabres score 3 third-period goals in 5-2 win over Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal as part of a three-goal surge in a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports•CBC.ca



cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Toronto Maple Leafs (2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5) - 2/16/2020 - READ HERE: https://t.co/6AhC0AIz8x 11 minutes ago

NHLSabresNews

NHL Sabres News RT @diebytheblade: The Sabres controlled the game from the opening puck drop in a complete win over the Leafs https://t.co/zWS0Xa5APX 18 minutes ago

diebytheblade

Die By The Blade The Sabres controlled the game from the opening puck drop in a complete win over the Leafs https://t.co/zWS0Xa5APX 20 minutes ago

Melligan716

716🐃 RT @BuffaloSabres: Three goals in 1:31 at the start of the third? How 'bout that. 😁 Read the game recap: https://t.co/9nMtppSMoI https://t… 21 minutes ago

bsimonnolibs

Bob Simon RT @ChatterBuffalo: Since the Buffalo Sabres entered the league in 1970, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had 0 Stanley Cup Appearances. 22 minutes ago

therealnesss18

ryan RT @hockeynight: Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal as part of a three-goal surge in a 91-second third-period span, and the Buffalo Sabre… 25 minutes ago

ChatterBuffalo

Buffalo Sports Chatter Since the Buffalo Sabres entered the league in 1970, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had 0 Stanley Cup Appearances. https://t.co/mW2aIhsAgb 29 minutes ago

motorjunior_

Motorjunior RT @HockeyAgent1: Congratulations to Egor Korshkov on the first NHL Game for the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres tonight! #AreYouGol… 36 minutes ago


