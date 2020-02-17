Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist S01E03 Zoey's Extraordinary Boss 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:47s - Published Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist S01E03 Zoey's Extraordinary Boss Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist 1x03 "Zoey's Extraordinary Boss" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Zoey must decide whether or not to get involved in her boss’s Joan’s troubled marriage after she hears Joan sing a “heart song.” Zoey creates a new program for the family to communicate with Mitch, but when his first word is not what they expected, Maggie reaches a breaking point. 0

